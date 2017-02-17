Sakura Magical Girls Magically Busty

RSSChannel

Winged Cloud’s latest visual novel has provided the western visual novel loving community with another game packed full of buxom girls, this time focusing on the mahou shoujo genre with “Sakura Magical Girls” and hopefully unveiling an 18+ version to satisfy those infatuated with their sexy art-style.

The sexy trailer:

Sakura Magical Girls has emerged on Steam Greenlight, though there has been no mention of a release date yet.



