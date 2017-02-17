RSSChannel

Recruiting

Misty-Stix

Otaku Dan


Brave Witches BD OP “They Axed Most CG!”

BraveWitches-BD1-OP-Comparison-1

BraveWitches-BD1-OP-Comparison-2

BraveWitches-BD1-OP-Comparison-3

The OP for the first BD installment of Brave Witches has been unveiled in honor of its imminent release, instilling shock (and perhaps relief) as the BD has apparently removed almost all of the OP’s rather sketchy 3D CG – a decision that some might find familiar

The BD’s new OP animation:

The OP of the TV broadcast version, for comparison’s sake:

The first Brave Witches BD/DVD will take flight on February 24th.



    Post Comment »

    Log In »

    1 Comment
    Sort by: Date | Score
    Avatar of 3rdEye
    Comment by 3rdEye
    18:01 17/02/2017 # ! Neutral (0)

    They could have done this for the actual OP, and they wouldn't have been the laughtick of otaku for being the incompetent bastards they are.

    Reply to 3rdEye


    Post Comment »

    View comment rating statistics »

    Article Comments Feed »

    Top 10 Most Famous Seiyuu
    Lazy Touhou – Take It Easy
    Hitagi Senjouhagara Figma
    Doubles ~ Mother & Daughter Onahole Quite Depraved
    Tokyo Motor Showgirls “Driving People Crazy”
    Sexy Ai Shindou Cosplay by Ran Higurashi
    Garter Belt Goddess Exposes All
    Ginta


Popular

Most Viewed | Most Commented

Recent News

Recent Galleries

Recent Comments