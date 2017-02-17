Brave Witches BD OP “They Axed Most CG!”
- Date: Feb 17, 2017 17:34 JST
- Tags: 3D CG, BD, Comparison, Kemonomimi, OP, Pantsu, Silver Link, Strike Witches
The OP for the first BD installment of Brave Witches has been unveiled in honor of its imminent release, instilling shock (and perhaps relief) as the BD has apparently removed almost all of the OP’s rather sketchy 3D CG – a decision that some might find familiar…
The BD’s new OP animation:
The OP of the TV broadcast version, for comparison’s sake:
The first Brave Witches BD/DVD will take flight on February 24th.
They could have done this for the actual OP, and they wouldn't have been the laughtick of otaku for being the incompetent bastards they are.