Brave Witches BD OP “They Axed Most CG!”

The OP for the first BD installment of Brave Witches has been unveiled in honor of its imminent release, instilling shock (and perhaps relief) as the BD has apparently removed almost all of the OP’s rather sketchy 3D CG – a decision that some might find familiar…

The BD’s new OP animation:

The OP of the TV broadcast version, for comparison’s sake:

The first Brave Witches BD/DVD will take flight on February 24th.