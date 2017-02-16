RSSChannel

The treasured Street Fighter II will be obtaining yet another release entitled “Ultra Street Fighter II: The Final Challengers”, offering players some genuinely new content by way of an all new “first-person mode”, which more established fighting game veterans will likely brush off in favor of the game’s original and more competitive mode.

Some footage of the first-person mode, courtesy of a Capcom livestream:

Fighting game fans can play the ancient title even more once Ultra Street Fighter II: The Final Challengers arrives on March 3rd for the Nintendo Switch.



