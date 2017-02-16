Fate/stay night has dominated the NewType character rankings once again, occupying not only the majority of both male and female rankings but also surpassing Code Geass, which had obtained a surge in popularity – likely due to the announcement of its new upcoming anime.

The male ranking:



1. Archer (Fate/Stay night)

2. Lelouch Lamperouge (Code Geass)

3. Shirou Emiya (Fate/Stay night)

4. Kirito (Sword Art Online)

5. Gilgamesh (Fate/Stay night)

6. Koyomi Araragi (Monogatari)

7. Osamu Dazai (Bungou Stray Dogs)

8. Victor Nikiforov (Yuri on Ice)

9. Mikazuki Augus (Mobile Suit Gundam: Iron-Blooded Orphans)

10. Kazuma Satou (KonoSuba)

The female ranking:



1. Saber (Fate/Stay night)

2. Rin Tohsaka (Fate/Stay night)

3. Mash Kyrielight (Fate/Grand Order)

4. Shiki Ryougi (Kara no Kyoukai)

5. Oshino Shinobu (Monogatari)

6. Asuna (Sword Art Online)

7. Illyasviel von Einzbern (Fate/kaleid liner Prisma Illya)

8. Tsubasa Hanekawa (Monogatari)

9. Sakura Matou (Fate/Stay night)

10. CC (Code Geass)