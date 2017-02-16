Top 10 Anime Characters – NewType, March 2017
- Date: Feb 16, 2017 00:16 JST
- Tags: Code Geass, Fate/Grand Order, Fate/stay night, NewType, Rankings, Sword Art Online
Fate/stay night has dominated the NewType character rankings once again, occupying not only the majority of both male and female rankings but also surpassing Code Geass, which had obtained a surge in popularity – likely due to the announcement of its new upcoming anime.
1. Archer (Fate/Stay night)
2. Lelouch Lamperouge (Code Geass)
3. Shirou Emiya (Fate/Stay night)
4. Kirito (Sword Art Online)
5. Gilgamesh (Fate/Stay night)
6. Koyomi Araragi (Monogatari)
7. Osamu Dazai (Bungou Stray Dogs)
8. Victor Nikiforov (Yuri on Ice)
9. Mikazuki Augus (Mobile Suit Gundam: Iron-Blooded Orphans)
10. Kazuma Satou (KonoSuba)
1. Saber (Fate/Stay night)
2. Rin Tohsaka (Fate/Stay night)
3. Mash Kyrielight (Fate/Grand Order)
4. Shiki Ryougi (Kara no Kyoukai)
5. Oshino Shinobu (Monogatari)
6. Asuna (Sword Art Online)
7. Illyasviel von Einzbern (Fate/kaleid liner Prisma Illya)
8. Tsubasa Hanekawa (Monogatari)
9. Sakura Matou (Fate/Stay night)
10. CC (Code Geass)