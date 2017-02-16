Monmusu Quest #2 A Monstrous Orgy

The 2nd entry into the Monmusu animated series, Monmusu Quest #2, has continued where the previous left off, unsurprisingly leading to more immensely sexual interactions between the timid male protagonist and a wealth of incredible monster women – which has cooked up more envy amongst watchers, as usual.

The 2nd episode features an even larger selection of sultry monster girls for viewers to observe, with the protagonist’s endless sexual abuse surely contributing to the animation’s plot in some way (if it even exists at all).

Omake:

The 15-minute erotic animation boasts a rather stellar level of quality and is available now.