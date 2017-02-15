RSSChannel

Shingeki no Kyojin: Escape from Certain Death has unleashed a new gameplay trailer, easily confusing many fans of the franchise as to why the game was made into a visual novel when an action game would clearly be more fitting – not to mention the title’s graphic violence will likely be toned down since it is being released for the family-friendly Nintendo 3DS…

The visual novel, which will apparently feature an original story and several romantic relationships:

Shingeki no Kyojin: Escape from Certain Death can compel fans of the series with its text-based drama on March 30th for the 3DS.



    Comment by Anonymous
    19:26 15/02/2017 # ! Neutral (0)

    Why? It's cheap is why.

