Hibike Euphonium 2 BD Bonus Maid to Be
- Categories: Anime, News
- Date: Feb 15, 2017 14:03 JST
- Tags: BD, DVD Extras, Hibike! Euphonium, Kyoto Animation, Maids, Music, Schoolgirls
Service has once again become the major focus of the bonus short present in Hibike Euphonium 2‘s latest BD release, which dresses some of its cute characters up in a maid outfit (whilst giving them a bit of a bust up) and will likely make the BD coveted for that sole reason alone.
The magnificent maid extra:
Omake:
The 3rd musical BD for schoolgirl drama anime Hibike Euphonium 2 is available now.