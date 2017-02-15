A myriad of colorful china dresses have made their way into the latest batch of wallet-intensive DLC for sexy fighting game Dead or Alive 5: Last Round, certain to have players shelling out due to the china dress being such a service staple – and possibly because they can expose the pantsu of their wearer.

The enchanting china dresses can be acquired for Dead or Alive 5: Last Round now on the PS4 and Vita.