Top10-Characters-Developed-The-Most-2017-4

The main protagonist of one highly praised basketball series has attained first place on this intriguing ranking, which has asked its voters to select the anime character they believe to have grown the most – though the list’s significant lack of females has easily proven to be the most surprising result.

The ranking:


1. Sakuragi Hanamichi (Slam Dunk)

Top10-Characters-Developed-The-Most-2017-1

2. Goku (Dragon Ball)

Top10-Characters-Developed-The-Most-2017-2

3. Naruto Uzumaki (Naruto)

Top10-Characters-Developed-The-Most-2017-3

4. Krillin (Dragon Ball)

Top10-Characters-Developed-The-Most-2017-4

5. Usopp (One Piece)

Top10-Characters-Developed-The-Most-2017-5

6. Amuro Ray (Mobile Suit Gundam)

Top10-Characters-Developed-The-Most-2017-6

7. Hikaru Shindo (Hikaru no Go)

Top10-Characters-Developed-The-Most-2017-7

8. Pop (Dragon Quest: Dai no Daiboken)

Top10-Characters-Developed-The-Most-2017-8

9 (tie). Shinji Ikari (Neon Genesis Evangelion)

Top10-Characters-Developed-The-Most-2017-9

9 (tie). Hisashi Mitsui (Slam Dunk)

Top10-Characters-Developed-The-Most-2017-10



    4 Comments
    Comment by Anonymous
    10:23 14/02/2017 # ! Neutral (0)

    Goku matured what?

    Comment by Anonymous
    10:27 14/02/2017 # ! Neutral (0)

    Sorry, but since day one this show have been lost. I hope they find themselves soon or this will end being a complete shit.
    The ovas were nice, but for the TV version they just picked Ako and her "dream and magic speech" and transformed her into an annoying extreme version to the point it almost look like a parody.
    Until know all the show has been Ako saying how fantastic is magic and how hard you have to belive while doing anything but shout and complaining and demonizing the other characters for thinking solutions for the problems and actually studiying magic.

    Comment by Anonymous
    10:25 14/02/2017 # ! Neutral (0)

    Some comments are a variation on the theme. Other pure fanboy tards, feminist and beta lovers But that one.........
    I drink my lady's pee every morning and go to N2..
    This, hit the record ..

    Comment by Anonymous
    10:22 14/02/2017 # ! Neutral (0)

    This is why Japan can't have nice things like Game of Thrones.

