The main protagonist of one highly praised basketball series has attained first place on this intriguing ranking, which has asked its voters to select the anime character they believe to have grown the most – though the list’s significant lack of females has easily proven to be the most surprising result.

The ranking:



1. Sakuragi Hanamichi (Slam Dunk)

2. Goku (Dragon Ball)

3. Naruto Uzumaki (Naruto)

4. Krillin (Dragon Ball)

5. Usopp (One Piece)

6. Amuro Ray (Mobile Suit Gundam)

7. Hikaru Shindo (Hikaru no Go)

8. Pop (Dragon Quest: Dai no Daiboken)

9 (tie). Shinji Ikari (Neon Genesis Evangelion)

9 (tie). Hisashi Mitsui (Slam Dunk)