Top 10 Anime Characters Who Have Matured The Most
- Categories: Anime, News
- Date: Feb 14, 2017 10:06 JST
- Tags: Dragon Ball, Mobile Suit Gundam, Naruto, One Piece, Rankings, Slam Dunk
The main protagonist of one highly praised basketball series has attained first place on this intriguing ranking, which has asked its voters to select the anime character they believe to have grown the most – though the list’s significant lack of females has easily proven to be the most surprising result.
1. Sakuragi Hanamichi (Slam Dunk)
2. Goku (Dragon Ball)
3. Naruto Uzumaki (Naruto)
4. Krillin (Dragon Ball)
6. Amuro Ray (Mobile Suit Gundam)
7. Hikaru Shindo (Hikaru no Go)
8. Pop (Dragon Quest: Dai no Daiboken)
9 (tie). Shinji Ikari (Neon Genesis Evangelion)
9 (tie). Hisashi Mitsui (Slam Dunk)
