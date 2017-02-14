RSSChannel

Recruiting

Jappydolls

Looking Glass


Super Bomberman R OP Stylized & Nutty

SuperBombermanR-OP-1

SuperBombermanR-OP-2

SuperBombermanR-OP-3

The next entry into the nostalgic bomb-planting Bomberman series has been revealed to be “Super Bomberman R“, with Konami unveiling the game’s opening cinematic and demonstrating that it is more of the classic game that fans know and love – unlike the previously announced Bombergirl

The English iteration of Super Bomberman R’s opening cinematic:

The Japanese version:

The game will boast a story mode consisting of 50 levels and will allow up to eight players in multiplayer as per the usual; Super Bomberman R will be unleashed for the Nintendo Switch on March 3rd, the English version is slated for the same day.



    Post Comment »

    Log In »

    No Comments Yet
    Sort by: Date | Score

    Post Comment »

    View comment rating statistics »

    Article Comments Feed »

    Akagami no Shirayuki-hime OAD PV Quite Romantic
    AKB48’s Rino Sashihara: “I Get Money Even If You Hate Me!”
    Gaworare OVA Spreads Holiday Cheer
    Lucky Star Cosplay Café Opens in Washinomiya
    Oppai Idol Gallery
    Foot Fetish Idol Gallery
    Hatsune Miku Halloween Cosplay Spookily Moe
    Immensely Perky LVL 29 Twitter Goddess


Popular

Most Viewed | Most Commented

Recent News

Recent Galleries

Recent Comments