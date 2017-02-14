Super Bomberman R OP Stylized & Nutty

The next entry into the nostalgic bomb-planting Bomberman series has been revealed to be “Super Bomberman R“, with Konami unveiling the game’s opening cinematic and demonstrating that it is more of the classic game that fans know and love – unlike the previously announced Bombergirl…

The English iteration of Super Bomberman R’s opening cinematic:

The Japanese version:

The game will boast a story mode consisting of 50 levels and will allow up to eight players in multiplayer as per the usual; Super Bomberman R will be unleashed for the Nintendo Switch on March 3rd, the English version is slated for the same day.