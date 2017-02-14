Saimin Class Relentlessly Abusive
- Categories: Anime, H, News
- Date: Feb 14, 2017 10:11 JST
- Tags: Ero-anime, Fetish, Image Gallery, Oppai, Oshiri, Schoolgirls
Long-winded schoolgirl hypnosis ero-anime Saimin Class: Joshi Zenin Shiranai Uchi ni Ninshin Shitemashita has provided ero-enthusiasts with its 2nd episode, unsurprisingly bursting at the seams with more schoolgirl abuse at the hands of a vile protagonist; hardly an original concept, but one that ero-anime fans apparently never tire of.
Omake:
The 2nd sinister episode of Saimin Class is available now.
I drink my lady's pee every morning... It is a great way to show her how much you want to please her... She calls it her magic liquid that keeps me under her control... She prefers to stand over me while I kneel at her feet and look into her eyes as she begins the feeding process... It must be magic because I crave it every morning... It's warm and sweet and I never miss a drop... I have only been doing this every morning for two months... Will this cause any problems or can you become addicted to it???
ᕙ(▀̿̿Ĺ̯̿̿▀̿ ̿) ᕗ