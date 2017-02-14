NieR: Automata Boasts “Moose Riding”

Gameplay footage of NieR: Automata‘s western iteration has surfaced, providing potential purchasers with a look at several different elements and features, though some may be put-off by the constant yammering of the Square Enix employees being paid to play through the action title.

The agonizing 30-minute PV:

NieR: Automata will unleash the droids on February 23rd for the PS4, with a western release slated for March 7th and a PC version sometime later.