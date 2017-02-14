RSSChannel

Recruiting

Jappydolls

Looking Glass


NieR: Automata Boasts “Moose Riding”

NierAutomata-Extensive-Footage-1

NierAutomata-Extensive-Footage-2

NierAutomata-Extensive-Footage-3

Gameplay footage of NieR: Automata‘s western iteration has surfaced, providing potential purchasers with a look at several different elements and features, though some may be put-off by the constant yammering of the Square Enix employees being paid to play through the action title.

The agonizing 30-minute PV:

NieR: Automata will unleash the droids on February 23rd for the PS4, with a western release slated for March 7th and a PC version sometime later.



    Post Comment »

    Log In »

    1 Comment
    Sort by: Date | Score
    Avatar of saike
    Comment by saike
    23:51 14/02/2017 # ! Neutral (0)

    NO VALENTINE DAY POSTS TO INSULT US SAD PEOPLE?

    Reply to saike


    Post Comment »

    View comment rating statistics »

    Article Comments Feed »

    Akagami no Shirayuki-hime OAD PV Quite Romantic
    AKB48’s Rino Sashihara: “I Get Money Even If You Hate Me!”
    Gaworare OVA Spreads Holiday Cheer
    Lucky Star Cosplay Café Opens in Washinomiya
    Oppai Idol Gallery
    Foot Fetish Idol Gallery
    Hatsune Miku Halloween Cosplay Spookily Moe
    Immensely Perky LVL 29 Twitter Goddess


Popular

Most Viewed | Most Commented

Recent News

Recent Galleries

Recent Comments