Criminal Girls: Invite Only Nude Mod Emerges
- Categories: Games, H, News
- Date: Feb 14, 2017 10:13 JST
- Tags: Comparison, Criminal Girls, Eroge, Mods, Nippon Ichi, NIS America, Oppai, PC Gaming
Fed up with NIS America’s censorship for the western release of Criminal Girls, dedicated modders have provided an early version of their nude mod, which not only reverts all of the game’s ridiculous changes but also gratuitously exposes all the girl’s breasts and nipples.
Unfortunately the mod is still in its early stages, meaning a few girls are yet unaffected – here are some images comparing the uncensored Japanese version and the nude mod:
The mod’s creators have mentioned that they still have many ideas left to implement, so fans of the Criminal Girls series can expect a lot more lewdness to come; the nude mod can be downloaded now.
Japan is a very strict country, it's not like your country.
