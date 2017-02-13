Triangle Choke Onahole “The Other Type of Choking”
- Date: Feb 13, 2017 17:52 JST
- Tags: Anime Goods, Dutch Wife, Onanism, Otaku, Ronery, Sports
Female wrestling has served as the theme of the Triangle Choke Onahole, a device that attempts to imitate the iron-tight grip of a female wrestler restricting someone with a triangle choke – and once again catering to those with a very specific set of fetishes.
The Triangle Choke onahole – which has been given the name “Milko Onacup”, is available to help fulfill all the twisted fantasies of her user now.