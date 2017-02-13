The first 12-minutes of the nearly imminent Sword Art Online: Ordinal Scale movie has given watchers quite a few surprises, with not only various Sony products making an appearance but the restaurant from the anime Working!!! as well, certain to take some out of their viewing experience (or perhaps amplify it).

The 12-minute PV which was released via PS4:

The nonsensically popular Sword Art Online will make its way to theaters on February 18th, with its US debut occurring not too long after on March 9th.