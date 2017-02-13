RSSChannel

Recruiting

Jappydolls

Otakultura


New Game! Season 2 In Development

Little-Devil-Aoba-by-Rkrk

A fan appreciation event that was recently held for concluded game development anime New Game! has announced that a new season is currently on the way, certain to shock fans considering how the first one ended and surely promising yet more moe game development action.

A couple images of the fan event:

NewGame-Season2-Fan-Event-1

NewGame-Season2-Fan-Event-2

Unfortunately, no other information was divulged, not even a scheduled air date – those unable to wait for the new season however can look forward to the upcoming onsen OVA (which also sadly does not yet have a release date).



    Post Comment »

    Log In »

    No Comments Yet
    Sort by: Date | Score

    Post Comment »

    View comment rating statistics »

    Article Comments Feed »

    PhotoKano Total Service Anime
    Amazon China’s Biggest Warez Dealer
    Top 10 Anime of January 2017, According to NewType
    Boyfriend Explodes as Girlfriend Deletes WoW Characters
    Cunnilingus Hentai Gallery
    Hanamura Misaki Marisa Ero-Kawaii Cosplay
    Mihiro Mikasa Cosplay Seductively Bold
    Nia Wallpaper Gallery


Popular

Most Viewed | Most Commented

Recent News

Recent Galleries

Recent Comments