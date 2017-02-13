New Game! Season 2 In Development

A fan appreciation event that was recently held for concluded game development anime New Game! has announced that a new season is currently on the way, certain to shock fans considering how the first one ended and surely promising yet more moe game development action.

A couple images of the fan event:

Unfortunately, no other information was divulged, not even a scheduled air date – those unable to wait for the new season however can look forward to the upcoming onsen OVA (which also sadly does not yet have a release date).