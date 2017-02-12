RSSChannel

NieR: Automata Trailer Delves Deep

NieRAutomata-Music-Trailer-1

NieRAutomata-Music-Trailer-2

NieRAutomata-Music-Trailer-3

NieR: Automata has divulged a brand new trailer briefly showcasing parts of its story along with instances of gameplay, hopefully hyping fans for the release, which, if the abundance of art for the game’s main heroine is any indication, may be much anticipated for all the wrong reasons…

The new English trailer, entitled “Glory to Mankind”:

The robot-centric NieR: Automata will launch on March 7th for the PS4, with its PC version slated for sometime later this year.



