Impregnate Everyone Most Penetrating

Norn/Miel/Cybele has produced another ridiculous eroge entitled “Impregnate Everyone“, revolving around the lucky protagonist who gets to copulate with a myriad of women every moment of the day – no doubt making any and every male jealous.

Impregnate Everyone takes place during a school trip where the male protagonist impregnates all of his female classmates, an effort to help raise the declining birthrates due to the world consisting mostly of timid men who (somehow) refuse to have sex – and sure to be the preferred solution for Japan’s similar situation…

Impregnate Everyone comes fully-voiced and is available now.