Gravity Rush 2’s PSO 2 DLC Comes Westward: “An Insult”

Busty-Matoi-PhantasyStarOnline2-by-Milkpanda

Rabid western fans have taken great offense to Gravity Rush 2‘s latest DLC release, as the Phantasy Star Online 2 collaborative items have somehow made their way to the west before the highly desired MMORPG itself – which those who have been eagerly awaiting the game for years have regarded as a massive insult.

Initially announced for a western release in 2012, Phantasy Star Online 2 has yet to make its arrival, with Sega seemingly ignoring any and all concerns and pleas for the title – almost as if to forget the news was ever divulged in the first place, angering its oblivious western fans.

Those mournful of the game’s unofficial death however can at least take pleasure in knowing that the Gravity Rush 2 DLC is free; it possesses the “Crazy Kitten” costume, a wealth of photo items and includes the MMORPG’s staple Rappy creature.

Topsy-turvy action game Gravity Rush 2 is available now for the PS4; the DLC is also currently available on the PlayStation Store as well.



