Chaos;Child: Love Chu Chu OP Absurdly Sexy

A romance-centric visual novel for the overly serious Chaos;Child entitled “Chaos;Child: Love Chu Chu” has emerged despite the currently airing anime being only half finished, causing many to theorize that the developers are attempting to make as much money off the series as they can, as indicated by the OP’s gratuitous amount of service.

The game’s immensely sexual OP movie:

Those uninterested in Chaos;Child’s boring mystery and drama elements can perhaps appreciate Chaos;Child: Love Chu Chu when it launches on March 30th for the Vita and PS4.