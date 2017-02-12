Love is in the air as esteemed eroge provider MangaGamer has announced a special Valentine’s Day sale, offering up a slew of titles both sexy and romantic for the hordes in need of superior 2D companionship for the love-centric quasi-holiday.

An assortment of naughty visual novels are available at up to 50% off, here are some of the delectable eroge that collectors can snag now for a fraction of their original price:

Some charming Valentine’s Day cards are also available via MangaGamer’s blog; the sale is on now and will conclude come February 17th.