In honor of the upcoming Valentine’s Day, this latest anime-centric ranking has this time asked voters for the one character they would most like to receive chocolates from, with the idols of Love Live! consuming a majority of the list but somehow being bested by a talented swordsman…

The ranking:


1. Shokudaikiri Mitsutada (Touken Ranbu)

2. Nico Yazawa (Love Live!)

3. Victor Nikiforov (Yuri on Ice)

4. Rem (Re:Zero)

5. Karamatsu (Osomatsu-san)

6. Kotori Minami (Love Live!)

7. Maki Nishikino (Love Live!)

8. Kiyomitsu Kashu (Touken Ranbu)

9. Ichimatsu (Osomatsu-san)

10. Nozomi Toujo (Love Live!)

11. Ritsu Sakuma (Ensemble Stars!)

12. Chūya Nakahara (Bungou Stray Dogs)

13. Hanayo Koizumi (Love Live!)

14. Shō Kurusu (Uta no Prince Sama)

15. Haruka Nanami (Uta no Prince Sama)

16. Masato Hijirikawa (Uta no Prince Sama)

17. Yuri Plisetsky (Yuri on Ice)

18. Yūri Katsuki (Yuri on Ice)

19. Mitsuki Izumi (Idolish 7)

20. Ai Mikaze (Uta no Prince Sama)



    1 Comment
    Manuel
    Manuel
    08:37 11/02/2017

    So many cute girls, can't decide! Guess I'll go with Nico.

    Reply to Manuel


