Japan Amusement Expo 2017 has revealed Konami’s latest 4v4 arcade title, “Bombergirl”, which many have been negatively labeling as a last ditch effort by Konami to make money off the nostalgic Bomberman franchise (other than actually doing something new with it).

The game however does have a slightly different twist, as players are tasked with not only blowing each other up but the enemy team’s base as well, even though the arcade title’s main appeal will likely be the state of undress that the girls suffer from after being blown up.

Some footage of the game in action, with some viewers apparently taking offense at the game’s female focus:

Those interested in seeing the game for themselves can visit Japan Amusement Expo 2017 in Chiba from now until February 12th.