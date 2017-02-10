The imminence of Valentine’s Day has gotten many in the mood as this latest ranking has asked voters which anime character they would most want to give chocolates to (a Valentine’s Day custom observed mostly by women in Japan), resulting in a male from a popular ice-skating series easily scoring the top spot.

The ranking:



1. Victor Nikiforov (Yuri on Ice)

2. Karamatsu (Osomatsu-san)

3. Shou Kurusu (Uta no Prince Sama)

4. Ichimatsu (Osomatsu-san)

5. Gintoki Sakata (Gintama)

6. Kiyomitsu Kashu (Touken Ranbu)

7. Osamu Dazai (Bungou Stray Dogs)

8. Chuya Nakahara (Bungou Stray Dogs)

9. Yuri Katsuki (Yuri on Ice)

10. Keigo Atobe (Prince of Tennis)

11. Ai Mikaze (Uta no Prince Sama)

12. Yuri Plisetsky (Yuri on Ice)

13. Yamato Nikaido (Idolish 7)

14. Osomatsu (Osomatsu-san)

15. Otoya Ittoki (Uta no Prince Sama)

16. Tokiya Ichinose (Uta no Prince Sama)

17. Kei Tsukishima (Haikyu!!)

18. Reiji Kotobuki (Uta no Prince Sama)

19. Tamaki Yotsuba (Idolish 7)

20. Makoto Tachibana (Free!)