RSSChannel

Recruiting

Otaku Dan

Otakultura


Top10-Characters-Youd-Give-Chocolates-To-2017-3

The imminence of Valentine’s Day has gotten many in the mood as this latest ranking has asked voters which anime character they would most want to give chocolates to (a Valentine’s Day custom observed mostly by women in Japan), resulting in a male from a popular ice-skating series easily scoring the top spot.

The ranking:


1. Victor Nikiforov (Yuri on Ice)

Top10-Characters-Youd-Give-Chocolates-To-2017-1

2. Karamatsu (Osomatsu-san)

Top10-Characters-Youd-Give-Chocolates-To-2017-2

3. Shou Kurusu (Uta no Prince Sama)

Top10-Characters-Youd-Give-Chocolates-To-2017-3

4. Ichimatsu (Osomatsu-san)

Top10-Characters-Youd-Give-Chocolates-To-2017-4

5. Gintoki Sakata (Gintama)

Top10-Characters-Youd-Give-Chocolates-To-2017-5

6. Kiyomitsu Kashu (Touken Ranbu)

Top10-Characters-Youd-Give-Chocolates-To-2017-6

7. Osamu Dazai (Bungou Stray Dogs)

Top10-Characters-Youd-Give-Chocolates-To-2017-7

8. Chuya Nakahara (Bungou Stray Dogs)

Top10-Characters-Youd-Give-Chocolates-To-2017-8

9. Yuri Katsuki (Yuri on Ice)

Top10-Characters-Youd-Give-Chocolates-To-2017-9

10. Keigo Atobe (Prince of Tennis)

Top10-Characters-Youd-Give-Chocolates-To-2017-10

11. Ai Mikaze (Uta no Prince Sama)

12. Yuri Plisetsky (Yuri on Ice)

13. Yamato Nikaido (Idolish 7)

14. Osomatsu (Osomatsu-san)

15. Otoya Ittoki (Uta no Prince Sama)

16. Tokiya Ichinose (Uta no Prince Sama)

17. Kei Tsukishima (Haikyu!!)

18. Reiji Kotobuki (Uta no Prince Sama)

19. Tamaki Yotsuba (Idolish 7)

20. Makoto Tachibana (Free!)



    Post Comment »

    Log In »

    1 Comment
    Sort by: Date | Score
    Comment by Anonymous
    05:38 10/02/2017 # ! Neutral (0)

    Why are these are dudes?

    Reply to Anonymous


    Post Comment »

    View comment rating statistics »

    Article Comments Feed »

    Campione! Saucy Action Anime
    Chu-Bra!! Loli Nopan Anime
    78%: “Christmas is an Attack on Chinese Culture”
    Nekomonogatari Shiro Total Catfight Anime
    Serene Horo Cosplay Pure Gold
    Goddess of Twitter: OL-PPN
    Kawaii 3D Girl Gallery
    Bloodthirsty Clementine Cosplay by Nikuzuku Cuts Deep


Popular

Most Viewed | Most Commented

Recent News

Recent Galleries

Recent Comments