The popular Black Rock Shooter franchise has managed to attain the notoriety of one rather sexy cosplayer who has taken on the appearance of the project’s main scantily clad heroine of the same name, with its wealth of Photoshop effects competently complimenting the cosplay as opposed to ruining it (according to some anyway).

The busty Black Rock Shooter cosplay:

Busty-BlackRockShooter-Cosplay-1

Busty-BlackRockShooter-Cosplay-2

Busty-BlackRockShooter-Cosplay-3

Busty-BlackRockShooter-Cosplay-4

Busty-BlackRockShooter-Cosplay-5

Busty-BlackRockShooter-Cosplay-6

Busty-BlackRockShooter-Cosplay-7

Busty-BlackRockShooter-Cosplay-8

Busty-BlackRockShooter-Cosplay-9



