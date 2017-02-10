RSSChannel

Gun Gun Pixies “Will Have Neptune & Noire!”

Miniature pixie girl game Gun Gun Pixies has revealed that Neptunia’s Neptune and Noire will be making guest appearances, taking on the role of the “giant women” that players are tasked with inspecting and doubtless allowing fans to explore every last inch of their supple bodies.

Some screenshots of the ever disturbingly sexualized girls:

A screenshot of the pre-order bloomer outfit bonus was also released:

The significance of Noire and Neptune’s appearance in the title is set to be unveiled later on; Gun Gun Pixies will run amok on April 27th for the Vita.



