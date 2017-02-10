Glamorous Yoshiko Tsushima Idol Figure
- Categories: Anime Figures, News
- Date: Feb 10, 2017 00:44 JST
- Tags: Chuunibyou, Idol, Love Live!, Moe, PVC, Wave
The original Love Live! idols have seemingly been forgotten as demonstrated by this new figure of Love Live Sunshine!’s delusional chuunibyou Yoshiko Tsushima, which depicts the charming maiden wearing a pure white idol outfit, though some may find the lack of her signature peace sign to be a significant oversight – Yoshiko Tsushima can perform in August.