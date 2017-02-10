RSSChannel

Glamorous Yoshiko Tsushima Idol Figure

The original Love Live! idols have seemingly been forgotten as demonstrated by this new figure of Love Live Sunshine!’s delusional chuunibyou Yoshiko Tsushima, which depicts the charming maiden wearing a pure white idol outfit, though some may find the lack of her signature peace sign to be a significant oversight – Yoshiko Tsushima can perform in August.

Pure-White-YoshikoTsushima-Idol-Figure-2

Pure-White-YoshikoTsushima-Idol-Figure-3

Pure-White-YoshikoTsushima-Idol-Figure-4

Pure-White-YoshikoTsushima-Idol-Figure-5

Pure-White-YoshikoTsushima-Idol-Figure-6

Pure-White-YoshikoTsushima-Idol-Figure-7

Yoshiko Tsushima can be pre-ordered now.



