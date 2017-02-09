Top 10 Anime Oni

The anime oni viewers would most like to be munching makizushi with during February’s festival of “Setsubun” have served as the theme of this ranking, making for an award that has escaped the grasps of maid girl Rem in favor of the protagonist of one rather obscure anime.

The ranking:



1. Hoozuki (Hoozuki no Reitetsu)

2. Rem (Re:Zero)

3. Lum Invader (Urusei Yatsura)

4. Oni kids trio (Ojarumaru)

5. Ririchiyo Shirakiin (Inu x Boku SS)

6. Meisuke Nueno (Hell Teacher Nube)

7. Chikage Kazama (Hakuoki)

8. Ram (Re:Zero)

9. Gyuki (Nurarihyon no Mago)

10. Ogremon (Digimon)