RSSChannel

Recruiting

Otakultura

Misty-Stix


Sapporo Snow Festival 2017 “All Trump & Memes”

SapporoSnowFestival-2017-34

SapporoSnowFestival-2017-33

SapporoSnowFestival-2017-1

The Sapporo Snow Festival has returned for its 68th year and is even larger than ever, boasting endless rows of expertly crafted snow sculptures (with many of characters from notable games and anime of course) and anime goods to purchase that will no doubt be regarded as the epitome of an otaku winter wonderland.

Photographs of the event have naturally begun to accumulate online:

SapporoSnowFestival-2017-1

SapporoSnowFestival-2017-2

SapporoSnowFestival-2017-3

SapporoSnowFestival-2017-4

SapporoSnowFestival-2017-5

SapporoSnowFestival-2017-6

SapporoSnowFestival-2017-8

SapporoSnowFestival-2017-7

SapporoSnowFestival-2017-9

SapporoSnowFestival-2017-10

SapporoSnowFestival-2017-11

SapporoSnowFestival-2017-12

SapporoSnowFestival-2017-14

SapporoSnowFestival-2017-13

SapporoSnowFestival-2017-15

SapporoSnowFestival-2017-16

SapporoSnowFestival-2017-17

SapporoSnowFestival-2017-18

SapporoSnowFestival-2017-20

SapporoSnowFestival-2017-19

SapporoSnowFestival-2017-21

SapporoSnowFestival-2017-22

SapporoSnowFestival-2017-23

SapporoSnowFestival-2017-24

SapporoSnowFestival-2017-25

SapporoSnowFestival-2017-26

SapporoSnowFestival-2017-27

SapporoSnowFestival-2017-28

SapporoSnowFestival-2017-29

SapporoSnowFestival-2017-30

SapporoSnowFestival-2017-31

SapporoSnowFestival-2017-32

SapporoSnowFestival-2017-33

SapporoSnowFestival-2017-35

SapporoSnowFestival-2017-34

SapporoSnowFestival-2017-36

SapporoSnowFestival-2017-37

SapporoSnowFestival-2017-38

SapporoSnowFestival-2017-39

SapporoSnowFestival-2017-40

A gargantuan sculpture of Final Fantasy VII’s Cloud fighting against Sephiroth was also present at the event, which also served as part of a light show:

More footage of the event:



    Post Comment »

    Log In »

    No Comments Yet
    Sort by: Date | Score

    Post Comment »

    View comment rating statistics »

    Article Comments Feed »

    Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 Trailer “Has All The Comedians!”
    Akiba Pirate DVDs?
    My Beautiful Wife’s Hairstyles
    Top 10 Anime Girls With The Best Breasts
    “Ultimate” Shingeki no Kyojin Titan Cosplay
    Haruhi Ero-Cosplay by Riku Minato Quite Godly
    Delicate Saber Cosplay Strikingly Beautiful
    Sultry Lingerie Gallery


Popular

Most Viewed | Most Commented

Recent News

Recent Galleries

Recent Comments