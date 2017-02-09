Sapporo Snow Festival 2017 “All Trump & Memes”

The Sapporo Snow Festival has returned for its 68th year and is even larger than ever, boasting endless rows of expertly crafted snow sculptures (with many of characters from notable games and anime of course) and anime goods to purchase that will no doubt be regarded as the epitome of an otaku winter wonderland.

Photographs of the event have naturally begun to accumulate online:

A gargantuan sculpture of Final Fantasy VII’s Cloud fighting against Sephiroth was also present at the event, which also served as part of a light show:

More footage of the event: