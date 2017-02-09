RSSChannel

Radiant Shimakaze Cosplay Surfaces

Radiant-Shimakaze-Cosplay-3

One of Kantai Collection’s most widely known ship-girls, Shimakaze, has managed to obtain the adoration of another talented cosplayer, who has dressed up in the popular little destroyer’s standard attire and will surely serve as a nice change of pace from the abundance of Rem cosplays in this now Shimakaze-denuded age…

The stunning ship-girl cosplay:

Radiant-Shimakaze-Cosplay-1

Radiant-Shimakaze-Cosplay-2

Radiant-Shimakaze-Cosplay-4

Radiant-Shimakaze-Cosplay-5

Radiant-Shimakaze-Cosplay-6

Radiant-Shimakaze-Cosplay-7

Radiant-Shimakaze-Cosplay-8

Radiant-Shimakaze-Cosplay-9

Radiant-Shimakaze-Cosplay-10

Radiant-Shimakaze-Cosplay-11

Radiant-Shimakaze-Cosplay-12



