Radiant Shimakaze Cosplay Surfaces
- Date: Feb 9, 2017 00:50 JST
One of Kantai Collection’s most widely known ship-girls, Shimakaze, has managed to obtain the adoration of another talented cosplayer, who has dressed up in the popular little destroyer’s standard attire and will surely serve as a nice change of pace from the abundance of Rem cosplays in this now Shimakaze-denuded age…
The stunning ship-girl cosplay: