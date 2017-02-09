Green Eyes Ane Kyun Yori Cute & Innocent
Feb 9, 2017
Romance and consent has consumed the first episode of schoolgirl romance Green Eyes Ane Kyun Yori, providing some relatively vanilla escapades of the sexual variety that viewers may no doubt wish would have happened to themselves at that age.
Omake:
Ero-anime aficionados can attempt to re-live their younger years through Green Eyes Ane Kyun Yori’s first episode now.