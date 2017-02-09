Danmachi English Dub “Hestia Voiced by A Hag!”

A new PV of Danmachi’s English dub has revealed the actress that will be playing the role of the ridiculously revered (albeit recently dethroned by one particular maid girl) Hestia, certain to generate the usual abundance of blind positivity and vitriolic hate but hopefully proving to be a good thing overall since westerners will now be able to purchase and comprehend the series.

The PV, which shows a side-by-side comparison of the 43-year-old actress and Hestia:

Sentai Filmworks are planning to launch the BD on March 28th.