Nyotai Kosho Gender-Swapping Prostitution RPG

Nuruhachi Pon Pon’s “Nyotai Kosho” has offered H-enthusiasts an eroge overflowing with an abundance of gender-swapping action, a fantasy that plenty of males apparently possess but thankfully few are willing to go through with.

The game follows the story of a male protagonist searching for a hero to help save his town; being given a ring that transforms himself into a girl, the protagonist decides to use his newly formed female body to convince male heroes to his cause – eroge logic at its finest.

The dialogue-intensive Nyotai Kosho is available for gender-swap fetishists to enjoy now.