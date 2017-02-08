Nintendo Switch Japanese CMs Emerge

Nintendo has unveiled a wide range of TV CMs to help spread word and build hype for the seemingly gimmicky console that is the Nintendo Switch, with each one focusing on the console’s unique aspects and bound to leave even the most hardened critics unimpressed.

The TV CMs promoting the Nintendo Switch in Japan:

A video featuring the brief opinions of those who got to try the device at the Nintendo Switch Experience in January:

The Japanese version of the previously released hardware introduction video:

Hardcore Nintendo fans can switch over to the Nintendo Switch come March 3rd.