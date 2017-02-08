RSSChannel

A myriad of familiar fighters have had brief introduction PVs released for their upcoming appearance in Dynasty Warriors clone Musou Stars, attempting to coax potential customers into purchasing the game by promising the presence of one of their favorite characters.

The plethora of PVs:

The army decimating action of Musou Stars will begin on March 30th for the PS4 and Vita.



