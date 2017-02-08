RSSChannel

Recruiting

Wolfheinrich

Ota7


Devilishly Sexy Hatsune Miku Figure

Little-Devil-Miku-Figure-1

Hatsune Miku‘s naughty little devil outfit from her -Project Diva- F 2nd rhythm game has starred as the focus of this sexy new Max Factory figure, bound to tempt viewers into purchasing yet more Vocaloid goods and further ensuring the longevity of the franchise – Hatsune Miku can bolster collections come November.

Little-Devil-Miku-Figure-1

Little-Devil-Miku-Figure-2

Little-Devil-Miku-Figure-3

Little-Devil-Miku-Figure-4

Little-Devil-Miku-Figure-5

Little-Devil-Miku-Figure-6

Hatsune Miku can be pre-ordered now.



    Post Comment »

    Log In »

    No Comments Yet
    Sort by: Date | Score

    Post Comment »

    View comment rating statistics »

    Article Comments Feed »

    Dance in the Vampire Bund Topless Loli Action Disappears
    Artists Celebrate Hatsune Miku Day
    JC Shoe Thief Staked Out: “I Wanted to Smell Them”
    Excessively Cute Shining Hearts Melty Figure
    Summer Girls Gallery III
    Moriya Suwako Cosplay Lush & Natural
    Loli Asuka Cosplay
    Goddess of 2ch: “I’m A Student… And An H Cup!”


Popular

Most Viewed | Most Commented

Recent News

Recent Galleries

Recent Comments