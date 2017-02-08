Devilishly Sexy Hatsune Miku Figure
- Date: Feb 8, 2017 18:55 JST
- Tags: Hatsune Miku, Max Factory, Moe, Navel, PVC, Twintails, Vocaloid, Zettai Ryouiki
Hatsune Miku‘s naughty little devil outfit from her -Project Diva- F 2nd rhythm game has starred as the focus of this sexy new Max Factory figure, bound to tempt viewers into purchasing yet more Vocaloid goods and further ensuring the longevity of the franchise – Hatsune Miku can bolster collections come November.