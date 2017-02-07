Yowane Haku Ero-MMD Rife With Tentacles
- Categories: Games, H, News
- Date: Feb 7, 2017 03:40 JST
- Tags: 3D CG, Fetish, Image Gallery, MikuMikuDance, Oppai, Tentacles, Vocaloid, Yowane Haku
Oft neglected Vocaloid Yowane Haku has found herself in quite the bind with this latest ero-MMD animation, which has restricted the elegant lady with an abundance of grotesque tentacles as they do what tentacles do best – sure to help satiate fetishists suffering from the odd drought of tentacle action lately.