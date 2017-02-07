RSSChannel

Recruiting

Ota7

Otakultura


World’s First Animated Figure Dances Again

Dancing-Robot-Figure-PV2-1

Dancing-Robot-Figure-PV2-2

Dancing-Robot-Figure-PV2-3

A new PV for the world’s first ever dancing robot figure has shown off the mechanical dancer’s new moves, certain to convince otaku into parting with the princessly sum of ¥980,000 (~$8,720) for the ability to make her dance utilizing the ever popular MikuMikuDance.

A PV showing off “Kosaka Cocona”:

Speecys (a Tokyo robotics company) has mentioned that Cocona is the first in their “motion figure production” line, where customers can actually order their own robot figurine with a specific appearance to match their needs (though permission from copyright holders is required to make a figure based on an existing character).

The 45cm Cocona will be showcased at the Robot World Expo at Tokyo Big Sight from February 8th to February 10th; pre-orders will be open for the animated figure on February 8th.



    Post Comment »

    Log In »

    No Comments Yet
    Sort by: Date | Score

    Post Comment »

    View comment rating statistics »

    Article Comments Feed »

    Illusion Strikes Back at Feminists…
    Imouto Okashii BD Unlocks Even More
    Gonzo to Lose Strike Witches?
    Chinese General Demands “Return” of Okinawa
    Charlotte Ero-Cosplay by Meruru Ogawa
    Mina Tepes Loli Vampire Cosplay
    Oekaki Elite Gallery
    Holy Miko Gallery


Popular

Most Viewed | Most Commented

Recent News

Recent Galleries

Recent Comments