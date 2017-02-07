World’s First Animated Figure Dances Again

A new PV for the world’s first ever dancing robot figure has shown off the mechanical dancer’s new moves, certain to convince otaku into parting with the princessly sum of ¥980,000 (~$8,720) for the ability to make her dance utilizing the ever popular MikuMikuDance.

A PV showing off “Kosaka Cocona”:

Speecys (a Tokyo robotics company) has mentioned that Cocona is the first in their “motion figure production” line, where customers can actually order their own robot figurine with a specific appearance to match their needs (though permission from copyright holders is required to make a figure based on an existing character).

The 45cm Cocona will be showcased at the Robot World Expo at Tokyo Big Sight from February 8th to February 10th; pre-orders will be open for the animated figure on February 8th.