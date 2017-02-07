RSSChannel

NTTDocomo-Most-Watched-Winter-2017-Anime-3

NTT Docomo has once again shared the results of its new ranking of the most watched (by its customers at least) anime series of the winter 2017 line-up, which has unsurprisingly been dominated by the same fantasy world comedy that has topped previous lists

The ranking:

1. KonoSuba Season 2

NTTDocomo-Most-Watched-Winter-2017-Anime-1

2. Masamune-kun no Revenge

NTTDocomo-Most-Watched-Winter-2017-Anime-2

3. Kobayashi-san Chi no Maid Dragon

NTTDocomo-Most-Watched-Winter-2017-Anime-3

4. ACCA: 13-ku Kansatsu-ka

NTTDocomo-Most-Watched-Winter-2017-Anime-4

5. Gabriel Dropout

NTTDocomo-Most-Watched-Winter-2017-Anime-5

6. Urara Meirochou

NTTDocomo-Most-Watched-Winter-2017-Anime-6

7. Yowamushi Pedal New Generation

NTTDocomo-Most-Watched-Winter-2017-Anime-7

8. Seiren

NTTDocomo-Most-Watched-Winter-2017-Anime-8

9. Fuuka

NTTDocomo-Most-Watched-Winter-2017-Anime-9

10. Chaos;Child

NTTDocomo-Most-Watched-Winter-2017-Anime-10

11. SUPER LOVERS 2

12. Hand Shakers

13. Tales of Zestiria the X Season 2

14. Rewrite Season 2

15. ēlDLIVE

16. Schoolgirl Strikers

17. BanG Dream!

18. Akiba’s Trip

19. Minami Kamakura High School Girls Cycling Club

20. Nanbaka Season 2



