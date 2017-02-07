NieR: Automata × Amazarashi

RSSChannel

Alternative rock band Amazarashi has produced a MV for the upcoming NieR: Automata, a collaboration born of the lead singer’s passion for the NieR series, with him being more than happy to lend his band’s popularity to boost the game.

Amazarashi’s unnerving promotional MV “Inochi ni Fusawashii”:

Potential buyers can rock out once NieR: Automata launches on Feburary 23rd for the PS4, a western release is slated for March 7th and a PC version for sometime later in 2017.



