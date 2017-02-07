Kuzu no Honkai Relentlessly Sexual
- Categories: Anime, News
- Date: Feb 7, 2017 20:23 JST
- Tags: Comedy, Image Gallery, Kissing, Kuzu no Honkai, Lerche, Romance, Yuri
The yuri service of Kuzu no Honkai has temporarily made its return as the darker side of some of the show’s characters begin to surface, certain to shift the ever wavering balance that are the fandom’s opinions in regards to coupling – while others are simply reveling in the anime’s abundance of sex and kissing.
Omake:
Would watch if it was just yuri, but because of the male part this looks obscenely boring.
Clearly some chick flick tier shit