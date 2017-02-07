Metal Gear Solid creator Hideo Kojima has recently shared his opinion on the Nintendo Switch, with the former Konami star showering the console with praise despite critics receiving it as nothing more than another glorified gimmick.

Perhaps embodying his positive opinion for the upcoming device, a video of Hideo Kojima enjoying a sneak-peek of the console at RTX (which takes place in Sydney) alongside a nameless YouTuber can be observed online:

Kojima likened the Switch to a previous concept he called “Transfarring”, the idea of transferring save data from a console like the PS4 to a mobile device like the Vita on a whim; a direct quote from Kojima himself:

“You might be familiar with the fact that for a previous game that I did, we had a specification that we called ‘Transfarring’ where you could take the saved data from the PS Vita and move it over to the PS3 and back and forth like that. I believe [Switch] is an extension of that idea. The fact you can play something at home and take it outside, this is the gamer’s dream. The Switch is an evolution of that.”

Console enthusiasts can switch over to the Nintendo Switch once it launches on March 3rd.