Goddess of 2ch: “Mirrors & Masturbation”
- Categories: Galleries, H
- Date: Feb 7, 2017 09:58 JST
- Tags: Exhibitionism, Fetish, Goddesses, Image Gallery, Lingerie, Onanism, Oppai, Oshiri
Undressing and masturbating in front of a mirror has apparently served as a main interest of this new courteous 25-year-old goddess, as she has provided the world with a myriad of photos of herself doing just that, a hobby that the internet’s many amorous denizens can likely get behind.
Not sure if trap or not...