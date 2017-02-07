Charming Akemi Homura Cosplay by Usakichi Astounds
Feb 7, 2017
Madoka Magica’s time-traveling sharpshooter Akemi Homura has gotten a cosplay tribute expressing both her deadliness and beauty from none other than the beloved Usakichi, which has been regarded as a match made in heaven (according to some) and will no doubt have onlookers desperate for a new Madoka anime.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nf0oXY4nDxE
She looks .... handsome.