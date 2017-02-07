RSSChannel

Apple Sankaku App 1.5 with Mail & Blacklists

iOS users can rejoice with the advent of a fresh version of the Sankaku App, now at 1.5 and featuring full mail and blacklisting support.

Other users can now be messaged via the app just as on the site, and blacklists can be updated and applied just as on the site as well.

An additional change for blacklists allows blacklisted posts to either be displayed blurred or completely hidden via an option hidden away in the app settings.

The app is freely available from Apple’s App Store now.

Apple censorship can be bypassed by turning off content filters in the account options from Sankaku Channel itself.

The Android app’s various editions are as ever available for non-Apple users.

    Comment by Anonymous
    11:34 07/02/2017 # ! Neutral (0)

    I read the title as "now with blackmail lists"...

