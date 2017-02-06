Virgin-Killing Sweater Worn Backwards “Way Better!”
Twitter user Noraneko has seemingly answered the desires of the amorous internet masses as the slender woman has donned the currently popular “virgin-killing sweater” backwards, revealing a significant portion of her voluptuous frame and bound to earn her undying praise as a fashion innovator.
The woman’s exhibitionist antics, with some images depicting her wearing the outfit properly for comparison purposes or some such:
Even that will not increase the birth rate in Japan. In fact, hardcore Otakus will just imagine, how their waifu would dress like that.
I know, how to increase the birthrate in Japan: Just send me there! XD There will be at least only half-japanese, but better than nothing! XD
Dat Tramp Stamp!
no, it is most definately better worn correctly
I'd have to disagree in this case as this girl's front is better than her back.