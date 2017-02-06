With the 2017 winter anime line-up almost half-way done, a ranking has been compiled consisting of the shows that viewers are most excited to continue watching; comedy apparently being a rather important element as the top few shows possess a great deal of it.

The ranking:



1. KonoSuba 2

2. Gintama (2017)

3. Masamune-kun no Revenge

4. Youjo Senki

5. Blue Exorcist: Kyoto Arc

6. Yowamushi Pedal – New Generation

7. ACCA: 13-ku Kansatsu-ka

8. Demi-chan wa Kataritai

9. Gabriel Dropout

10. Urara Meirochou

11. Kobayashi-san Chi to Maid Dragon

12. Kuzu no Honkai

13. Little Witch Academia

14. Shouwa Genroku Rakugo Shinjuu

15. Seiren

16. Rewrite Season 2

17. SUPER LOVERS 2

18. Fuuka

19. Chaos;Child

20. eLDLIVE