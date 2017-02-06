Top 20 Winter 2017 Anime Voters Want to Keep Watching
- Categories: Anime, News
- Date: Feb 6, 2017 02:45 JST
- Tags: Gintama, Masamune-kun no Revenge, Rankings, Subarashii Sekai, Winter, Youjo Senki
With the 2017 winter anime line-up almost half-way done, a ranking has been compiled consisting of the shows that viewers are most excited to continue watching; comedy apparently being a rather important element as the top few shows possess a great deal of it.
1. KonoSuba 2
4. Youjo Senki
6. Yowamushi Pedal – New Generation
10. Urara Meirochou
11. Kobayashi-san Chi to Maid Dragon
12. Kuzu no Honkai
13. Little Witch Academia
14. Shouwa Genroku Rakugo Shinjuu
15. Seiren
16. Rewrite Season 2
17. SUPER LOVERS 2
18. Fuuka
19. Chaos;Child
20. eLDLIVE