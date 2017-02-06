RSSChannel

Top20-Winter-2017-Anime-Keep-Watching-9

With the 2017 winter anime line-up almost half-way done, a ranking has been compiled consisting of the shows that viewers are most excited to continue watching; comedy apparently being a rather important element as the top few shows possess a great deal of it.

The ranking:


1. KonoSuba 2

Top20-Winter-2017-Anime-Keep-Watching-1

2. Gintama (2017)

Top20-Winter-2017-Anime-Keep-Watching-2

3. Masamune-kun no Revenge

Top20-Winter-2017-Anime-Keep-Watching-3

4. Youjo Senki

Top20-Winter-2017-Anime-Keep-Watching-4

5. Blue Exorcist: Kyoto Arc

Top20-Winter-2017-Anime-Keep-Watching-5

6. Yowamushi Pedal – New Generation

Top20-Winter-2017-Anime-Keep-Watching-6

7. ACCA: 13-ku Kansatsu-ka

Top20-Winter-2017-Anime-Keep-Watching-7

8. Demi-chan wa Kataritai

Top20-Winter-2017-Anime-Keep-Watching-8

9. Gabriel Dropout

Top20-Winter-2017-Anime-Keep-Watching-9

10. Urara Meirochou

Top20-Winter-2017-Anime-Keep-Watching-10

11. Kobayashi-san Chi to Maid Dragon

12. Kuzu no Honkai

13. Little Witch Academia

14. Shouwa Genroku Rakugo Shinjuu

15. Seiren

16. Rewrite Season 2

17. SUPER LOVERS 2

18. Fuuka

19. Chaos;Child

20. eLDLIVE



