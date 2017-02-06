RSSChannel

To Double Onahole Parody “Mother & Daughter!”

Beta male franchise To Love-Ru has inspired its own onahole parody called the “To Doub-Ru“, which offers buyers two separate holes – one for the mother and the other for her daughter – with both unsurprisingly bearing a great resemblance to two beautiful women from the service-laden harem series.

Onahole enthusiasts can experiment with the To Double’s dual orifices now.



