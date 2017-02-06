RSSChannel

Tales of Rays Animation PV Emerges

TalesofRays-Animation-PV-1

TalesofRays-Animation-PV-2

TalesofRays-Animation-PV-3

The latest entry into the Tales franchise (which, to the dismay of some, is targeted at smartphones) has divulged its fabulous animations to the world, once again bringing characters from various other Tales games to go on another journey together – perfect for those obsessed with past games in the series.

Wit Studio’s animations for Tales of Rays, as well as a brief glimpse at the game’s combat system:

Tales of Rays will launch for iOS and Android sometime this year, likely with a wealth of in-game purchases in tow.



