Pale Moon Crisis = Mansion “But With The H Removed”

PaleMoonCrisis-PV-1

PaleMoonCrisis-PV-2

PaleMoonCrisis-PV-3

Alibi’s side-scrolling horror eroge “Mansion” has made its way onto Steam, stripping it of what many may describe to be the game’s only positive attribute: its ero-content – though some may be more disappointed at the fact that the translation is still quite abysmal…

The PV, which is essentially the first minute of gameplay:

The gruesome Greenlight title is available for purchase now, but those wishing to instead indulge in the game’s erotic R-18 version can buy the game via DLSite.



