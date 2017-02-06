Pale Moon Crisis = Mansion “But With The H Removed”

Alibi’s side-scrolling horror eroge “Mansion” has made its way onto Steam, stripping it of what many may describe to be the game’s only positive attribute: its ero-content – though some may be more disappointed at the fact that the translation is still quite abysmal…

The PV, which is essentially the first minute of gameplay:

The gruesome Greenlight title is available for purchase now, but those wishing to instead indulge in the game’s erotic R-18 version can buy the game via DLSite.